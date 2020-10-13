QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Addison Capital Co’s 8th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

