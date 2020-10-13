QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.88. 342,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

