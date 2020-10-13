Quant (QNT) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.30 or 0.00089537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last week, Quant has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $124.31 million and $2.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009856 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009230 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00049593 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.