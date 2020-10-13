Quantstamp Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $195,596.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.88 or 0.04814081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.