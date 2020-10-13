Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Quantum stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Quantum has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 34,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $185,954.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 67,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $357,485.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,904.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $933,666. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

