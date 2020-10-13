Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000306 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,783,928 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.