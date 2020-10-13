Quiztok Price Up 65.9% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $503,717.13 and $1.12 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

