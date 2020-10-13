R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

