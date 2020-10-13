Rakon Market Cap Hits $8.59 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00547361 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.01441069 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000192 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003269 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Rakon

RKN is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,655,936 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

