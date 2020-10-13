RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get RAKUTEN INC/ADR alerts:

RAKUTEN INC/ADR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Research analysts expect that RAKUTEN INC/ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAKUTEN INC/ADR (RKUNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.