Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Upbit and QBTC. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,240,310,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex, QBTC, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

