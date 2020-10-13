Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $87.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 5,373,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

