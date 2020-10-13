Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.
RTX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,299,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,271,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
