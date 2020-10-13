Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,299,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,271,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.