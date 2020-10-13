RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 233.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

