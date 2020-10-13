RChain Trading Up 0.7% This Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Bilaxy and ChaoEX. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $349,248.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Kucoin, ChaoEX, AirSwap and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

