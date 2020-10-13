RealChain (RCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,840.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $90,106.46 and $7,840.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.12 or 0.04899130 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,229,034 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

