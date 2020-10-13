Redd Hits Market Capitalization of $26.87 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $39,230.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,491.19 or 1.00014945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00134975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.