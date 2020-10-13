Ren Price Up 45.7% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Ren has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $312.62 million and approximately $140.70 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Kyber Network, OKEx and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.88 or 0.04814081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, UEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

