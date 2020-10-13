Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The company has a market cap of $998.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 267.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 120,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

