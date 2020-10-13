Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.