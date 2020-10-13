Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR: DRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €22.90 ($26.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRI stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) on Tuesday, reaching €20.75 ($24.41). The company had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.77 and its 200 day moving average is €21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

