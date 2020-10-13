Revain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $120.05 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX and Mercatox. Revain has a total market cap of $120.05 million and approximately $390,996.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01471891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155771 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitForex, Mercatox, BitFlip, C-CEX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

