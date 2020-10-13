Reviewing Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 5.57% 18.63% 8.18% Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 6 0 2.75 Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $788.95 million 3.46 $64.94 million $2.30 31.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.38 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Espey Mfg. & Electronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and adjacent thin film applications, as well as in chemical processing, metal and glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and analytical X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers gas detection and monitoring products for the automotive, energy, environmental control, aerospace, medical, and research industries; and embedded IEC 60601-1 for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, the company provides amplifiers, power supplies and generators, and electrostatic discharge sensors and monitors; electrostatic detection and measurement instrumentation products; and photonic-based measurement and monitoring solutions. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company provides its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.