Reviewing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Janel (NASDAQ:JANL)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39% SilverSun Technologies 16.18% -28.42% -14.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Janel and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $84.35 million 0.09 $270,000.00 N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.35 $6.79 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janel.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Janel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

