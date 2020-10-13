Reviewing Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) & Accel Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ACEL)

Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million 0.68 $1.88 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.16 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -121.67

Trans World Corp Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trans World Corp Common Stock and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Trans World Corp Common Stock.

About Trans World Corp Common Stock

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

