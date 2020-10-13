Reviewing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.55 $355.70 million $6.03 7.98 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.37 $77.33 million $2.37 9.01

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70% Merchants Bancorp 34.98% 25.60% 1.54%

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.