Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,006. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $180,783.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,622 shares of company stock worth $6,771,294 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $856,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $5,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $11,242,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

