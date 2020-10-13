Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives $34.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,005. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexnord by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 44.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 551,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

