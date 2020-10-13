RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 20,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

