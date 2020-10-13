RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. 299,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

