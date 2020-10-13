RFG Advisory LLC Buys 15,846 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

