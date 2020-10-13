RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 232,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,636. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

