RFG Advisory LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.20. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $81.70.

