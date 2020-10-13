RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 29,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,259. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.