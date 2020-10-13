RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,047 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.