RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. 11,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

