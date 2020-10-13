RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

