RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq makes up about 2.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 25,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

