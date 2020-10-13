RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 18,912 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after buying an additional 2,108,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 767,243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after buying an additional 340,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after buying an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 500,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

