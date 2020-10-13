RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,567 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,591,000 after buying an additional 2,106,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,885,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 183,027 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 225,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 180,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,814. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

