RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

