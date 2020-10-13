RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,296. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

