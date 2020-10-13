RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 887,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72.

See Also: Technical Analysis

