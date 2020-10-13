RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 56,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

