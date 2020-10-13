Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 13,839 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 908.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,166,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,909 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43.

