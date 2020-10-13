Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,808. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

