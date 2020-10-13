Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 124,302 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,302 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,347 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

