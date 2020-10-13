Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

