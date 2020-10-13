Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 149,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.