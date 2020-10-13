Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $112,871,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,309. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

